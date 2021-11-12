Lochgilphead bonfire night is a cracker

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The weather relented (mostly) for the spectacular Mid Argyll Round Table bonfire and fireworks, hugely enjoyed by a sizeable family crowd.

Rain earlier in the day eased by evening – a few blustery showers aside – for the popular event on November 6 in Lochgilphead.

Poltalloch Street was closed to traffic to compensate for the unavailability of most of the front green while improvement work continues, so spectators had a great view on tarmac from a safe distance of the bonfire and fireworks display.

One woman said: ‘It was an excellent display. It’s my first time as I’m fairly new to the area, and I would say it would rival some of the bigger towns’ displays.

‘Lots of people came out to see it and it looked like all the snack vans were doing a good trade. And I can personally recommend the hot dogs from Kearas snack shack.’

A Mid Argyll Round Table spokesperson said: ‘A massive thank you to the team at Fireworx Scotland for another fantastic display.

‘It was an absolute cracker; the appreciative crowd cheer at the end was almost as loud as the fireworks!

‘Thanks also to everyone who has donated towards this year’s display, to all our many volunteers, our superbly supportive local businesses, Argyll and Bute Council, Mid Argyll Rotary Club members and to the local community for your continued support.’