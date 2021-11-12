Government cash could help Tarbert prosper

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute is to get more than £2 million of UK Government Community Renewal funding as part of the Levelling Up Agenda aimed at stimulating growth and enabling community projects.

And one of the projects earmarked for support by Community Renewal cash has big plans – to transform Tarbert’s infrastructure for residents and visitors.

Argyll and Bute Council submitted bids to the UK Government on behalf of organisations and council services investing in skills, place making, the community and supporting people into employment.

The award of £2 million is one the largest in Scotland and came from a total allocation of £18.4 million.

Initiatives to benefit include a new seaweed academy near Oban; a feasibility and design project to help establish a green hydrogen production and distribution facility – MACC Hydrogen Futures; an employer-focused education and training programme for rural areas; funding for a business case towards a logistics and training hub for unmanned aircraft to transport medical supplies to islands; supporting ethical and responsible means of carbon sequestration; support for a Dunoon project team looking to develop a nearby forest into a ‘world-class tourism offering’; curriculum development funding for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) hubs projects via a new council project; and £262,395 to set up a team to complete business plans and planning applications ahead of a £13 million transformation project to regenerate Tarbert.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and economic growth, said: ‘Fostering innovation and expertise across Argyll and Bute is absolutely essential in attracting more jobs and investment to the area.

‘We are delighted with the scale of the award for the area which will help drive positive change, improving places for our communities and attracting further investment.

‘The council works hard to source and secure funding opportunities to help grow the area.

‘We are pleased that the hard work has paid off and communities will benefit from a range of innovative projects.’

The funding for Tarbert was welcomed by Tarbert resident, Kintyre and the Islands councillor Anne Horn

Councillor Horn said: ‘The investment from the Community Renewal fund will enable a feasibility study as part of the introduction to a £13 million transformation project in Tarbert.

‘The transformation project will enhance improvements in the commercial working area and improve the facilities and opportunities for visitors and residents.

‘This is welcome funding and will enable yet more improvements to allow the village to prosper.’