Crisp packets recycled for survival blankets

Pupils at Lochgilphead High School are putting their snacking to good use, helping out a homeless charity and keeping rubbish out of landfill.

Head boy Archie MacColl-Smith, head girl Brie Pennell and their fellow pupils have been collecting empty crisp packets for a project that turns them into insulating blankets for homeless people.

The Iron Man Survival charity is run by Miley Porritt who has combined his ironing business with his experience of sleeping rough to create these life-saving blankets.

While it takes 80 years for a crisp packet to decompose 150 of them can be ironed together and turned into a survival blanket for a homeless person to keep their sleeping bag dry and insulated.

Head boy Archie MacColl-Smith said: ‘I have set up a station at school where used crisp packets can be left.

‘I wash them and then we will send them down to Somerset where they get ironed together into insulated blankets for the homeless and will get handed out over the festive period.’

The charity has been delighted with the response its appeal has had across the country from collectors like those in Lochgilphead.

Miley said: ‘The people involved in this project really are amazing; so selfless and devoted.

‘Thank you to everyone for all the energy you have given to this worthy cause. I hope you all know the priceless impact you have had on so many lives.’