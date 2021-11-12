Award-winning author coming to Cairndow

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cairndow will welcome award-winning author James Robertson next weekend.

To coincide with Book Week Scotland, the author – who writes in both English and Scots – will attend two events on Saturday November 20.

In the spirit of this year’s Book Week Scotland theme of Celebration, the Cairndow events, funded by the Scottish Book Trust, will celebrate a love of reading and the Scots language.

Born in Bridge of Allan, James Robertson is the general editor of Itchy Coo, publisher of books in Scots for children and young people.

The aim is to encourage greater understanding and acceptance of Scots language in education and Scottish life.

To kick off this special day, at 2pm there will be a fun-filled hour of stories and games with the author at the Fyne Den Cairndow Childcare facility, suitable for bairns between the ages of three and eight.

The event is free, but numbers are limited and advance booking is strongly advised.

At 7pm it’s the adults’ turn; James Robertson will be at Cairndow Village Hall to discuss his career and read from his new novel News of the Dead. A range of the author’s books will be on sale and can be signed on the evening.

Drinks and light snacks will be available. Again, the event is free but will need to be booked.

A Cairndow Hall and Recreation Committee spokesperson said: ‘We are privileged to have such a renowned author coming to the community and hope this will act as a springboard for future events and provide the opportunity to show Cairndow to people who may not have visited before.

‘We are incredibly grateful for the Scottish Book Trust funding which has made this possible.’

Email info@thefyneden.com for more information and booking for the children’s event.

To book for the evening event, email cairndowvillagehall@gmail.com or call 07908 969467.