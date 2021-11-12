A climate of protest
Almost 100 young people marched from Lochgilphead Joint Campus to council headquarters at Kilmory to call for urgent action on climate justice from the global leaders at COP26 in Glasgow.
Organised by Time for Change Argyll and Bute and S6 student Donald Self, the protest on Friday November 5 was in solidarity with global school strikes the same day – and coincided with 30,000 young people taking to the streets of Glasgow.
Protesters in Lochgilphead carried banners, played the bagpipes and chanted for climate justice.