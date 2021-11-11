Remembering on Armistice Day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, people all over Argyll set aside their busy day to remember and give thanks.

On the 103rd anniversary of the armisitice being signed leading to the end of the First World War, it was a time to reflect on the sacrifices made during that conflict and in the many wars across the world since.

Joining people across the country, Inveraray, members of Inveraray and District branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland gathered to pay their annual tribute on Armisitice Day with a two minutes’ silence. A short service was led by West Lochfyneside parish minister Reverend Dorothy Wallace and a wreath of poppies laid at the foot of the town’s war memorial.

In Lochgilphead, wreaths were laid in the sunshine at the war memorial on behalf of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership and the Royal Engineers.

This Sunday, November 14, will see larger and more formal commemoration events taking place on Remembrance Sunday.

More information on local Remembrance services in this week’s Argyllshire Advertiser.