Red Star stung late in exciting league match

SAFL Division One

Lochgilphead Red Star 3 – Baljaffray 3

RJD-sponsored Red Star welcomed Baljaffray to the Joint Campus 3G pitch last Saturday where the sides played out a thrilling three-all draw in a match which swung in either direction in horrendous conditions.

The sides exchanged goals in the first half, with Stuart MacLean reacting quickest in the box after the Baljaffray keeper couldn’t hold a Fraser Talbot shot and the striker scored to net his eleventh goal in eight games.

Baljaffray forced a succession of corners near the end of the half and were on level terms when Red Star were only able to partially clear a corner which fell to the away side’s full back and his shot via the aid of a deflection went past young Leon Murphy in the Star goal. 1-1

Into the second half and Star could have retaken the lead when Aaron Moore latched onto a drilled cross from strike partner Stuart MacLean, however, his effort was blocked by an excellent save from the Baljaffray number one.

The visitors took the lead after 55 minutes when a cross caused confusion in the Star defence and the Baljaffray forward had the simple task of finishing into an empty net from close range.

Star huffed and puffed for an equaliser, however, they were frustrated by excellent goalkeeping until the goal came in fortuitous circumstances after a long ball was nodded past his own keeper by the Baljaffray centre back meaning the sides were level with 10 minutes to go.

Star took the lead with five minutes remaining when Aaron Moore was able to burst clear of the Baljaffray backline and finish well into the far corner to make it 3-2.

This should have been enough to see Star over the line but Baljaffray scrambled a late equaliser when Star again failed to clear a free kick and the ball was bundled over the line to see the match end 3-3.

Lochgilphead Red Star are on their travels on Saturday November 13 when they face their toughest test of the season so far as they take on league leaders and title favourites Arthurlie.