New Kilmartin Museum takes shape

Kilmartin Museum’s new facilities are starting to take shape as construction continues at pace.

Staff from the museum were treated to a site tour last week, courtesy of contractors TSL, giving them the opportunity to view the new basement level, which includes a Learning Space.

This will provide classroom facilities for the museum’s renowned education service, as well as a state-of-the-art collections store where the museum’s ever-growing collection of ancient artefacts will be housed.

Dr Sharon Webb MBE, director and curator of Kilmartin Museum, said: ‘So many changes have taken place since I was last here in August when the foundation slabs were cast, and now there are complete rooms.

‘It is simply fantastic to see the new museum taking shape, particularly the space where our artefacts, including the museum’s nationally significant prehistoric collection, will be safely stored.

‘A museum-standard collections store has been needed for so long, and we are so grateful to everyone who has helped this project to finally become a reality.’

Ground floor level has been reached on both sides of the former museum building. Work has now started on foundations for the extension that will wrap around to form a major part of the new museum galleries.

Internally, the old museum building is being strengthened and refurbished to make it fit for purpose for many years to come.

At the heart of Kilmartin Glen since 1997, Kilmartin Museum inspires and educates people by interpreting, explaining and conserving the internationally important archaeological landscape, artefacts and natural heritage of Kilmartin Glen.

The museum’s work and artefact collections outgrew the original building, so an ambitious redevelopment project was launched.

A major extension, designed by architect firm Reiach and Hall, will connect the two existing buildings, creating a seamless museum facility.

The redevelopment provides a much larger exhibition space; a creative space, which can be used to deliver and participate in cultural activities as well as allowing staff to stage temporary exhibitions; an accessible research and learning facility where staff can safely curate all the collections; and a fit-for-purpose education space, which will allow the Active Learning and Volunteering Programme to be developed.

A new path to the monuments will be created so visitors will be able to use the museum as a starting point to begin their exploration of the area’s natural and cultural heritage.

There will also be a remodelled shop, reception and café and improved car parking amenities.

TSL reports that the works are on schedule to finish in June 2022 and Kilmartin Museum’s redeveloped exhibitions are due to open in March 2023.