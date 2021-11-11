Lighting up for remembrance

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

In the season of national remembrance, the Scottish Poppy Appeal has been lighting things up to highlight its work.

Each year the Light Up Red campaign raises awareness of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and this year the campaign is more important than ever before after a year of drastically reduced fundraising due to the pandemic.

Lighting up can also provide a message of hope and togetherness, and so far castles, cathedrals, museums, bridges, racecourses, schools, churches, lighthouses, fountains, ships and even a telephone box have been lit up in poppy red.

In Lochgilphead, the Rotary Club of Mid Argyll has helped to light up the parish church as part of the campaign.

The lights were lit up on November 5 and will continue until Remembrance Sunday this weekend, November 14.

The Rotary Club would like to thank Lochgilphead Parish Church and fabric convenor Iain Davidson for allowing the building to be ‘lit up red’.

In Inveraray, the town’s war memorial has also been lit up for remembrance in a striking addition to the green, thanks to Inveraray and District branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal provides support for current and former members of the armed forces as well as their families.

A selection of events for Remembrance Sunday on November 14:

Lochgilphead – service at the Parish Church at 9.45am. Mid Argyll Pipe band will lead a parade from the church at 10.45am to the war memorial where Father Simon McKenzie will lead the service.

Soup and sandwiches in the Parish Church Hall after the event.

Inveraray – meet at 10.45am at the war memorial.

Furnace – meet at the war memorial at 1.30pm

Argyll Caravan Park combined services memorial – meet at 2.30pm

Ardrishaig – parish church service at 10.45am, thereafter to the war memorial led by piper Iain Campbell

Tarbert – Fish Quay at 10.30am followed by parade up to the cenotaph, main gathering at 10.45am.