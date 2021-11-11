Climate change event hailed a success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute’s council leader ‘feels positive’ about Argyll and Bute becoming the UK’s first net zero region.

Councillor Robin Currie’s comments came after a climate change event in Helensburgh on Saturday November 6.

Visitors could try an electric bike; get home energy efficiency tips; see the council’s electric vehicles; and find out what happens to waste in Argyll and Bute.

A children’s climate change poster competition, however, stole the show.

Councillor Currie said: ‘The event was extremely encouraging and the quality of the art competition entries were incredible.

‘They really demonstrated the importance that our children and young people place on climate change, and the commitment they have to helping reverse global warming for future generations.

‘We are continuing to work alongside our partners to help Argyll and Bute become the UK’s first net zero region and I feel very positive that together we can achieve this.’