Argyll’s late-night venues avoid Covid passports

More than half of late-night premises in Argyll and Bute have taken action to avoid the need for Covid-19 vaccine passports, a report has revealed.

These actions include closing at midnight, removing live or amplified music, removing dancing areas, or a combination of the three.

Fifteen premises have submitted compliance plans to enable them to remain open after midnight within the latest Covid guidelines, while the remaining 73 are being pursued for clarity by officers.

The details were given in a report to the Argyll and Bute licensing board ahead of its virtual meeting on Tuesday November 9.

The council’s regulatory services and building standards manager Alan Morrison said the council had identified 190 hospitality or licensed premises which fell into the criteria, though there are no premises in Argyll and Bute described as a nightclub.

He continued: ‘Responses from the trade have so far been generally neutral; a realisation that some restrictions must remain in force.

‘Many businesses and licensed premises have amended their operating plans to take them outwith the scope of the vaccination certification scheme.

‘This has included closing their premise at midnight, or removing live or amplified music or removing dancing areas or a combination of them.

‘Covid-19 regulations relating to liquor licensing requirements allow premises to amend their method of operation without sanction.

‘There has been direct contact from 117 of the 190 premises identified as ‘late night premises’.

Of those, the majority, 102, or 87 per cent, have chosen to remove themselves from the criteria.

‘Only 15 premises fall within the new requirements and all have submitted compliance plans for scrutiny by environmental health officers. It is the business’s responsibility to implement the plans and manage all arrangements.

‘There will be proactive visits to all premises to ensure that they are adhering to their commitments, and in response to intelligence. Formal enforcement action will initiated as appropriate.’

Mr Morrison also said that applications for occasional licences could fall under the criteria if they sought hours beyond midnight that met the additional criteria of music and dance.