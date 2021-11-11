Argyll farmers to benefit from sustainability fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Farmers and crofters in Argyll and Bute are to benefit from £51 million to move towards more sustainable agriculture practices aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from production.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon MSP announced the National Test Programme, a £51m package to assist farmers and crofters through 2022 to 2024 to transition to a system of sustainable agriculture that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance biodiversity.

The funding will be made up of two components. The first will be to encourage farmers to build on their existing knowledge of current environmental performance and efficiency.

The second is to design and test the tools and processes necessary to reward land managers for the climate and biodiversity outcomes they deliver.

The cabinet secretary confirmed that Scottish Government does not support policies that promote reducing livestock numbers and that support payment rates will be maintained throughout the transition.

Welcoming the announcement, National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: ‘I thank the cabinet secretary for reiterating her firm commitment that there will be absolutely no policy whatsoever to reduce livestock numbers in Scotland.

‘I welcome the £51m package to assist the industry in defining a baseline of where we are at present on individual farms and crofts.

‘This will not only give us an individual picture of where we are starting from, it will also give us a national picture which will confirm that we are already starting from a good place in Scotland.

‘This baseline will also inform the decisions we need to make in the future which in turn will showcase Scottish food production as being a major part of the solution to climate change and biodiversity, not the problem.

‘I am still seriously disappointed that we do not have either a top-up to the existing calf scheme or indeed a separate calf scheme payment to allow the beef sector to move earlier, given its willingness to address some of the issues it is facing.

‘I am of the belief that beef could have led the way had there been the political will to do so.

‘That said, taking this whole industry approach was always going to be the next stage and we cannot wait any longer.

‘The whole industry needs to know what is coming down the track and this is beginning to show that sense of direction for all sectors.’

Argyll and Bute SNP MSP Jenni Minto said: ‘Agriculture, farming and food production are a vital part of Scotland’s economy and will play a crucial role in our journey to net zero and creating a greener, more sustainable country.

‘I am delighted to see the Scottish Government back our farmers and crofters in Argyll and Bute on that journey in setting up more sustainable agricultural practices and in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.’