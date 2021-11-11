Announcements – November 12, 2021

BIRTH

ELLIOTT – The family are delighted to announce the birth of Angus Shaun Elliott at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A first child for Lisa MacInnes and Callum Elliott, Tarbert. A first grandchild for Mary and Kenny MacInnes, Tarbert and Jane Elliott, Tarbert. We would like to thank the midwives in Argyll and at the RAH, Paisley for all their help.

DEATHS

ARKELL – Suddenly at home, 61 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on November 6, 2021, Frederick Clement Arkell (Freddy) in his 68th year, adored husband and best friend of Maureen McCallum, much loved father and father-in-law of Freddy and Yvonne, forever loved granda to Dylan and Rio, a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Freddy’s funeral will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The cortège will leave the home address at 11.00a.m. following a short prayer. We will travel down Hillside Road, Millknowe, Aqualibrium Avenue round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Freddy may do so along our route or you may attend the service in Kilkerran Cemetery.

COMBEN – Suddenly but peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on November 2, 2021, Jacqueline (Jackie) Comben, aged 80 years of 15 Letterdaill, Cairnbaan. (Former Radiation Protection Officer for Imperial Cancer Research). A dearly loved friend to Janet, Sheila, Ray, Pam and Valerie, who will all miss her dearly. A private funeral service was held in Lochgilphead on November 11, 2021. Sadly missed.

CORNWELL – Jean Rankin. Passed away after a short illness on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in her 77th year. Devoted wife to the late George Cornwell, dearly loved mother to Iain and Stuart and treasured grandmother to Edward, Grace, James and Abigail. Dear sister to Nancy Morgans and cousins in Kintyre. You are deeply loved. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 12-14 Morshead Rd, Crownhill, Plymouth, Tel: 01752 303830.

FISHER – On November 3, 2021, peacefully at home, Sylvia Joy Gilmour Fisher, née Ferrier, in her 79th year, beloved wife of John Fisher and a much loved mother, Nana, mother-in-law, sister and aunt of all the family and dear friend of many. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Ardrishaig Parish Church on Friday, November 12, interment thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation. For those wishing to pay their respect the cortege will leave the church at approximately 11.30am, travel along Chalmers Street on direct route to the cemetery.

GILCHRIST – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 39 Castleacres, on November 3, 2021, Alexander Gilchrist, in his 70th year, much loved husband of Shirley, loving dad of Louanne and Scott, adored grandad of Kaila and a well respected father-in-law of Jamie. Alex will be taken on a final journey round Campbeltown on Monday, November 15. The cortège will leave the family home at 2.30 p.m. travelling down Smith Drive, turning left onto Witchburn Road, Tomaig Road, Meadows Avenue, Ralston Road, Main Street, past the Cross and along the dual carriageway. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Alex along our route. A cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday, November 16 at 2.15 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited.

KEE – Peacefully at the Kintyre Home, Campbeltown, on November 4, 2021, Robina Mauchline McGeachy (Ruby) in her 89th year, Mingary, Machrihanish and formerly of Clydebank, dearly beloved wife of the late Willie Kee, much loved mum of Elaine and Duncan and a loving granny of William and Finlay. Ruby’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1.00 p.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Ruby along our route.

MACPHERSON – Peacefully at home, 177 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, on November 3, 2021, John Ewing MacPherson, in his 86th year, dearly beloved husband of Jana Leckie, much loved dad of Karen, Aly and Grant and a loving grampa of Becki, Cameron and Jack.

MCNALLY – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 6, 2021, Eileen Margaret Hood, in her 77th year, 51 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Ronnie McNally, much loved mum of Graham, Lorraine and Kevin, a loving mother-in-law, beloved mama of Ryan, Angel, Rachel, Lewis, Jodie, Harris and Mason and loving sister of Vera and the late John. Eileen’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1.00 p.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue round the Cross. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Eileen along our route. A cremation service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday, November 17 at 1.15 p.m.

MITCHELL – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 5, 2021, Hugh Thomas Mitchell, in his 95th year, Strathyre Cottage, Campbeltown, formerly of Dalivaddy Farm, a much loved father to Robert, John, Hugh and the late Jean, a devoted papa to eight grandchildren, and a loving brother of Elsie and the late Samuel, Robina, Mary and Susan.

YOUNG – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 6, 2021, Elizabeth Jean Graham, in her 96th year, Drumaird, Kilkenzie and formerly of Drum Farm, dearly beloved wife of the late James Hunter Young, much loved mum of Robert, Mary and Dugald, loving granny of Andrew, Graham, Katherine, Ruth, Joanne, James, Fiona and Jayne and a much loved great-granny. A private church service will take place today, Friday, November 12, 2021. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 1.30p.m. We will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Jean may do so along our route or you may attend the burial in Kilkerran Cemetery.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CLARK – The family of the late Dugie Clark would like to thank everyone for the wonderful support and expressions of sympathy received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to doctors and all staff at Tarbert Surgery and doctors and staff at Glenaray Ward Mid Argyll Hospital, for the kind care and attention received. Special thanks also to Rev. Ian Miller for a comforting and appropriate service at Cardross Crematorium, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for most efficient handling of all the arrangements, thanks to all who made the journey and attended the service. A special mention to everyone who came out and paid their respects as the hearse made its way to the crematorium, the family were very appreciative.

COWAN – Jean and family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of Henry. Grateful thanks to the doctors and staff of Mid Argyll Hospital for their care and attention. Special thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for a personal and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional service; to Morna for beautiful floral tributes and to the Stag Hotel for fine purvey. We extend our gratitude to all who attended at services for their kindness and support along with those who paid their respects as the funeral cortège made its way to Achnabreac Cemetery.

MACKINNON – The family of the late Archie MacKinnon would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support and for flowers and home baking received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and all staff at Tarbert Surgery, especially Cathanna and Sarah and to all doctors and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital for the kind care and attention received. Mary would also like to thank her own family for the wonderful support and assistance provided, special thanks also to Sheena Johnston Humanist Officiant for the warm personal and uplifting service provided, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for most professional services and to all who came out and paid their respects as the hearse made its way to the Crematorium, the family were very grateful for the respect shown.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – M. November 12, 2016.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.