A flying visit to the front green
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
If you happen to be curious about what’s happening behind the site fencing at Lochgilphead front green, these photos allow unique access to the redevelopment project managed by Argyll and Bute Council.
The drone photographs, taken at the end of October by Greig MacLeod, show the progress of work carried out by contractor Hawthorn Heights Ltd.
The £1.5 million front green project is expected to be completed early in 2022.