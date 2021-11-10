District news – November 12, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Gare Loch

A dispute by fire and rescue workers on the Clyde naval bases has escalated over fears about the provision of fire response.

Members of the Unite union working for Capita Business Services Ltd at Faslane and Coulport have raised ‘safety critical’ concerns over the effectiveness of fire response cover as workers take part in strike action.

They have been involved in an overtime ban since September 16, and six-hour strike action on various days since October 19.

During these periods of industrial action the firefighters have raised concerns over the resilience crews brought in to cover, suggesting they may not have the competences to deal with risks related to maritime fire-fighting and nuclear radiation.

Debbie Hutchings, Unite industrial officer, said: ‘Unite has major concerns over the effectiveness and competence of the replacement crews being brought in to cover during periods of industrial action at the Clyde naval bases.

‘We have contacted the Ministry Of Defence (MOD) with a list of our concerns and want assurances that they are addressed, specifically, over the necessary standards of training that are expected on site.

‘If we do not receive these assurances then it opens up the real possibility that not only has safety been compromised at the nuclear bases, but that it has in fact been permitted by the MOD.’

Marcrihanish

Campbeltown Airport is to reopen this week following a £4 million refurbishment of its runway.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), which operates and manages the airport, hosted a virtual public consultation on Thursday October 28 to update the community on the project’s progress.

The company also gave a separate presentation to engineering students at Argyll College and invited them to visit the site.

The refurbishment work to the deteriorating 60-year-old runway involved reducing the main runway width to 30m; 100mm asphalt overlay, geo-synthetic asphalt reinforcement; and airfield ground lighting to suit 30m runway width.

This investment was made in order to preserve the long-term future of the runway and allow the removal of the aircraft weight restrictions that are in place at the moment.

A spokesperson for HIAL said: ‘Although the project has been progressing well, the Scottish weather has caused some issues. We lost two afternoons to bad weather.

‘However, by close of play on Friday October 29 33 per cent of the top surface of the new runway had been laid.’

Tayvallich

The Tayvallich Community Hall charity committee is looking to recruit new members to its board in the run up to its annual general meeting at which three current board members will be retiring.

The committee is looking for new board members with a number of different skills including social media management, health and safety knowledge, woodland management, event booking and an understanding of sustainability.

The meeting on Tuesday November 23 is open to all and and will be held in the hall at 7.30pm; suggested topics for consideration can be emailed in advance to info.tayvhall@gmail.com by November 16.

Helensburgh

Faded and broken street signs in Helensburgh could be replaced by next summer as part of a programme of new installations planned to be completed by April.

A number of street signs in the town have faded, with the issue having previously been raised at Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond area committee – and raised by a growing number of residents over recent years.

In a leaflet distributed to householders in Helensburgh councillors David Kinniburgh and Gemma Penfold, who both represent the Helensburgh and Lomond South ward, said: ‘Over the last few months Councillors Kinniburgh and Penfold have compiled a list of street signs that are faded and in need of replacement in Helensburgh and Lomond South.

‘They have now been advised by council officers that the required signs are currently being manufactured and, once received, will be added to a future works programme for installation which should be completed by the end of the financial year.’

Councillor Penfold added: ‘If you notice your street sign is faded and in need of replacing, then please do let Councillor Kinniburgh or myself know.’