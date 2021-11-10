Bob faces uphill task in Race to Dubai

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Robert Macintyre’s late season woes continued when, despite a promising start, he finished 64th out of 65 players who made the halfway cut at last week’s Portugal Masters.

His two under par total on Friday should have left him in a position to contend for at least a top 20 finish, but a round of 74 on Saturday, followed by a disastrous 82 on Sunday left him languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

His final round, which included two eights on the back nine, means the Oban left hander headed for this week’s AVIV Dubai Championship – the penultimate competition in this year’s European Tour – with dented confidence and trying to recapture the mid-season form that saw him finish eighth in the Open, 12th in the Masters and contend for a spot on the European Ryder Cup team.

With four decent rounds under his belt in Dubai, the following week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship gives him an opportunity to finish the season on a high and climb up the Race to Dubai table where he currently lies in 17th place.