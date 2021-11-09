Your Pictures – November 12, 2021
It’s a special photograph this week for our weekly Your Pictures feature.
The fantastic image was sent to us by regular contributor Aileen Gillies, now a photographer with a growing reputation and wide range of calendars to her credit.
Aileen sent us this photograph of the sunset at Arduaine, taken on Tuesday November 2. She also mentioned that this was her ‘birthday sunset’.
So, it might be a few days late, but happy birthday Aileen!