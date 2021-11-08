Your Pictures – November 5, 2021
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Lois Everall took this lovely photograph on Friday October 22 of a serene autumnal scene on the Crinan Canal at Loch A’ Bharain (the Baron’s Loch) beside lock nine at Dunardry.