March of the pylons
This week our regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas returns to a familiar subject for her cartoons – the planned new pylons which many fear will dominate the Tarbert skyline, spoiling the view on all sides.
Tarbert artist Ann muses on the pylons’ view of matters as they prepare to carry power on an upgraded Crossaig to Inveraray line.
The towers – much taller than the existing structures – will march across the isthmus close to the village after permission was granted for their construction despite much local opposition to the chosen route.
