Letters to the editor – November 5, 2021

SNP must act on ferry crisis

Sir,

The SNP government’s refusal to heed recommendations from CalMac on how many new ferries the operator required to service its routes has led directly to the crisis that has overtaken Scotland’s ferry service.

No fewer than 16 of CalMac’s 31 active vessels are now more than 25 years old, which is the recommended operational lifespan of a ferry.

A debate on the ongoing ferry crisis took place this week at the Scottish Parliament.

It was very telling that those SNP members who took part in the debate were quite unable, or unwilling, to launch a defence of their own government’s record when it comes to the crisis affecting our ferry service.

They know, as we all do, that SNP ministers have failed in their duty of care to our island communities and that excuses will no longer cut it.

Nicola Sturgeon now needs to admit her government’s 15-year failure to protect our lifeline ferry service, and then actually do something about it, and quickly.

Donald Cameron MSP, Highlands and Islands

Brexit ‘unmitigated disaster’

Sir,

Amid the flurry of facts and figures relating to the UK government budget, what has maybe not received the attention it deserves is the frightening impact of Brexit on the economy.

According to the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, the impact of Brexit will be worse in the long run compared to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been estimated that leaving the EU will reduce the UK’s potential economic output by about four per cent in the long term, with forecasts indicating the pandemic will reduce output by a further two per cent.

It appears that, as many of us warned, far from being a ‘dividend’ as we were promised, Brexit is proving to be an unmitigated disaster.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Used stamps for guide dogs

Sir,

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes, leaving approximately a 1cm margin around the stamp, and send them to:

Myrna Chave, PO Box 91, Virginia Water, Surrey, GU25 9AR

Thank you to everyone who has donated in the past, your assistance in helping me to support this very worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

My email address is stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk for more information.

Myrna Chave

Fireworks advice for pet owners

Sir,

With bonfire night upon us, Dogs Trust is issuing advice to dog owners to help pets who might be scared by the unexpected bangs and bursts of fireworks.

Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.

Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs.

Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.

We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code.

Here are Dogs Trust’s top tips:

Walk your dog before dark – make sure your dog is exercised and has had a toilet break well before any fireworks could start

Feed your dog before the fireworks begin as they may become unsettled and not want to eat during the fireworks

Make sure your house and garden are secure during the fireworks, as some dogs may try to run away if they are scared

Provide a safe hiding place – make sure your dog has somewhere safe in their favourite room, for example a comfy bed under a table with blankets to make it cosy and help with soundproofing

Close the curtains, turn lights on, and turn up the volume on your TV or radio to mask the firework noises

Keeping your dog busy indoors can help take their mind off the noise. Play games or practice some reward-based training

Comfort and reassure your dog. Try to remain calm yourself and avoid telling your dog off as this might make them more worried

If your dog just wants to hide away then don’t force them to come out of their hiding place, allow them to stay where they feel safe

If you are planning a firework display at home, please consider letting your neighbours know well in advance, so they can prepare their dogs; limiting your display to 30 minutes or less; and opting for quieter, lower decibel fireworks.

For those who have welcomed a puppy into their life recently, we also have free sound therapy programmes on our website that can help to gradually expose puppies to different noises in a positive way, so they perceive them as normal.

If your dog is very worried by fireworks or other loud noises, they might need longer-term treatment. If that is the case, it would be a good idea for owners to have a chat with their vet.

Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks for further advice.

Sandra Downie, manager, Dogs Trust Glasgow Rehoming Centre