Remembrance events to be held throughout mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Following the cancellation of many remembrance events last year, plans are well underway to mark this year’s armistice day throughout mid Argyll.

On Sunday November 14 communities will join with members of the armed forces and clergy in acts of remembrance 100 years on from the UK’s first collective remembrance events.

In Lochgilphead a service will be held in the Parish Church at 9.45am with a parade of wreath bearers led by Mid Argyll Pipe band leaving the church at 10.45am to go to the war memorial where Father Simon McKenzie will lead the service.

Soup and sandwiches will available in the Parish Church Hall after the event.

The Inveraray and District branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland is organising events in Inveraray, Furnace and at Argyll Caravan Park.

On Sunday November 14 those wishing to honour the memory of fallen members of the armed forces are invited to meet at 10.45am at the war memorial on the front green in Inveraray, at the Furnace war memorial at 1.30pm and at 2.30pm at the combined services memorial in Argyll Caravan Park.

In Ardrishaig the parish church will begin its service 15 minutes earlier than usual, at 10.45am.

The two-minute silence at 11 o’clock is incorporated into the service and will include a lone piper and a group of singers singing Hear the Call to the Last Post.

After the service the congregation will make its way, following the piper Ian Campbell, to the war memorial at the stances where everyone is invited to gather.

Assembling at the foot of the memorial, words of remembrance will be spoken, the wreaths laid, and a lament played before all assembled will pray together.

The cenotaph in Tarbert will also be the focus on Remembrance Sunday with everyone welcome to gather there at 10.45am or at the Fish Quay at 10.30am for the parade up to the cenotaph.

A service will be held at the memorial with a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths.

Armed forces veterans and groups who would like to take part in the service or lay a wreath are invited to contact Aggie Dennis on 07880838258.