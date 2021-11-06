Plastics clean-up in epic rowing challenge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Rowers across Scotland have celebrated the end of an epic RowAround bid celebrating the country’s coast and waters.

Saturday October 30 marked the end of the coastal voyage that has involved more than 1,200 rowers covering 750 miles.

Organiser Sue Fenton rowed 120 of those miles with eight different crews on eight separate legs on the way round and described her personal highlight as going through the Dorus Mor at the end of Loch Craignish with its extreme whirlpools.

Her fellow rowers came from clubs in Seil, Loch Awe and Mull. and as far a part as Orkney in the north, Annan in the south, Barra in the west and Dunbar in the East.

As part of the challenge, the open-top boats have been trawling for micro-plastics.

‘It’s the first time a small boat has done trawls of this kind for micro-plastics round Scotland,’ said Sue who is from Seil Coastal Rowing Club.

‘We’ve done 54 of them all together and the findings will eventually be written up in a paper we hope will benefit the planet and our seas in some way. The information it will give is a kind of legacy from the RowAround.’

The last of the sample bottles were handed over to Sue on Sunday October 31 to add to the others she has been storing in her shed at home ready to be handed over to researchers for analysis at SAMS (The Scottish Association for Marine Science) on the outskirts of Oban.

The ambitious challenge that has been two and a half years in the making was organised to mark the tenth anniversary of the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association – although this is now the 11th anniversary because Covid pulled the plug on the RowAround in 2020.

To get it done, the attempt had to be compressed into a shorter space of time but it has been worth all the muscle-power put into it, said Sue who played a key part in its planning.

‘Everybody involved has done a great job. We’ve had 1,282 rowers from 64 clubs who have covered 750 miles. People have been rowing right up until the last minute.’

RowAround Scotland 2021 was supported by the Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21, co-ordinated by Event Scotland; the project is also supported by NatureScot, through Plunge In! The Coasts and Waters Community Fund.

‘When we started the Rowaround it was very hot weather and sweat was dripping off our faces and then we ended in the freezing cold and it being very rough in the Sound of Mull and Ardnamurchen. One extreme to the other, in lots of different ways,’ Sue added.

On Saturday members of the coastal rowing clubs who were right at the start of the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association 11 years ago rowed along Loch Tummel to the sailing club where they were met with cheers and handed over the RowAround relay batons to members of new clubs who have only launched skiffs for the first time this year.

One of the specially-made batons will be going to the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther for safekeeping and a reminder of RowAround’s achievement.

Boatie Blest from Cockenzie and Port Seton, Ullapool, North Berwick, RowPorty from Portobello and Coigach were the original clubs. The newest clubs to join are from Wigtown Bay, Loch Tay and Royal Northern & Clyde (Rhu)

PICS

Vikki Reay Martin from the new Wigtown Bay club receiving the baton from Elsie Deas from St Ayles, Anstruther. no_a45RowAround01

In the skiff is cox Stuart Mack (Cockenzie & Port Seton), stroke is Robbie Wightman (North Berwick), then Topher Dawson from Ullapool, Elsie Deas from the St Ayles club in Anstruther and Ali Grant of Rowporty, Portobello, representing five of the original six clubs when the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association was formed in 2010. Stuart is the current convener and Robbie was convener from 2010 to 2020. no_a45RowAround02

Loch Tay Coastal Rowing Club’s Beth Dark and Angus Ross with Sue Fenton handing over one of the RowAround batons marking the end of the 2021 circumnavigation challenge. no_a45RowAround03

Ali Grant from the RowPorty coastal rowing club of Portobello taking the baton from Sue Fenton, co-organiser of the RowAround Scotland 2021 event at its culmination at Loch Tummel Sailing Club. no_a45RowAround04