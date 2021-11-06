Construction site tour highlights rebuild progress
Staff at Kilmartin Museum were given a guided tour of the ongoing renovations last week by contractors TSL. On Friday November 29 they were shown around the construction site to see how the basement levels of the museum are taking shape.
A spokesperson for the museum said: ‘Our Education Team was thrilled to step inside the new learning space and to see that the collections store now has walls and a ceiling.’
Anyone interested in keeping up-to-date with the rebuild’s progress can visit the Construction Diary on Kilmartin Museum’s website.