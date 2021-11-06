Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 5, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Caring for the carers

Throughout the hardships and challenges of the pandemic, carers have become valued members of families who could barely have survived without them.

Providing care for a person in their own home can be life-changing, offering them safety, independence and companionship.

There can be few more vital roles to be played in society; but are these invaluable people not themselves being supported?

Caring for the carers by investing in their teams, their working conditions and their pay must be the first priority of the mooted National Care Service, and in the meantime urgent action is needed to attract and retain staff in these crucial roles.

When somebody chooses to train for this difficult, but hugely rewarding, career they should feel safe in the knowledge that they will be supported, paid a good wage and not be forced by shortages to offer anything other than the high quality, professional service they so badly want to deliver.

Remembrance

For a hundred years communities across the UK have come together to honour all who have lost their lives in wars and military campaigns.

These precious acts of remembrance were curtailed last year due to Covid restrictions, so perhaps this year it is more important than ever to head out to churches and cenotaphs all around our community, and together we will remember them.