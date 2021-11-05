Police report – November 5, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Assault and threatening or abusive behaviour

A report was made to police at 10.30 pm on Tuesday October 26 in relation to two men allegedly acting in a threatening or abusive manner and having assaulted other persons at a bed and breakfast premises in Tarbert. Police attended and one man aged 56 and another aged 38 were identified as being responsible. Both men were apprehended, charged with the offences and kept in police custody to appear at court.

Drink driving and no insurance

At 4.35 pm on Monday October 25 at Bridgend, Isle of Islay, police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a ditch. A 49-year-old man was identified at the scene as the driver and he failed the roadside breath test. It was also established that the vehicle was being driven without insurance. The man was arrested and charged with the offences and kept in police custody to appear at Cambeltown Sheriff Court.

Assault and vandalism

Between 6pm on Tuesday October 26 and 12.15am and on Wednesday October 27 a 28-year-old man allegedly vandalised property and assaulted his partner at an address in Lochgilphead. The man was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to these offences. He was released on a police undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.

Drugs

At 3pm on Wednesday October 27 at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead police had cause to stop and search a 28-year-old man for the purposes of a drug search. The man was found in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis. He was issued a recorded police warning.

Failure to stop

Between 8.50am and 12.30pm on Thursday October 21 at either Poltalloch Street or Paterson Street, Lochgilphead a vehicle is alleged to have struck and damaged an unattended parked car. The driver thereafter failed to stop and provide relevant details or report the accident at a police station within 24 hours. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No insurance

At 1.35pm on Sunday October 24 at Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead police were carrying out routine checks on a moving vehicle when they established that it did not have a valid policy of insurance in place. The driver, a 66-year-old man, was subsequently charged with driving without insurance. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.