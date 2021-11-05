Muddy good rugby festival at Taynuilt

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Etive Vikings hosted the penultimate Dalriada Festival of 2021 at the sports field in Taynuilt last weekend.

More than 100 players from Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Oban, Fort William, Mull and Taynuilt took part with some fantastic rugby on display across all the age groups from the Micro P1-P3s to the P6/7s.

Conditions were damp under foot given the amount of rain that has been falling lately. The rain on the day did not dampen the enthusiasm of everyone taking revelling in rolling about in the mud.

Congratulations to Kintyre who won both the P4/5 and the P6/7 competitions. They had a real desire to compete and were deserved winners.

It was also great to see Mull being represented again after missing the last few festivals and they acquitted themselves well in their first games under their new coaches.

A big game of girls touch rugby topped off a great day with all the girls taking part to celebrate Women and Girls in Sport week.

This was one of the highlights of the day with the youngest player in P2 all the way through to the P7s.

A big thank you to everyone at Etive Vikings for their hospitality. The last festival of the season will take place at Lochaber Rugby Club, Fort William on Sunday November 21.