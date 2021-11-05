Freya joins powerful community holding world leaders to account

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Tayvallich woman has joined with youth delegates from across the world in a bid to set the agenda for the UN Climate Summit.

Freya Aitchison was one of five Scottish representatives at the Conference of Youth in Glasgow from October 28 to 31, a prelude to COP26 in which young people from 140 countries gathered to make their voices heard by world leaders.

The delegates drew up a Statement of Youth setting out their hopes and expectations for the climate negotiations and presented it at the opening of COP26 to its president Alok Sharma.

Freya was representing YouthLink Scotland at the conference which she described as the most international and diverse event she has ever attended.

‘It was amazing to meet people who had come from all over the world especially to talk about the climate crisis and hold our leaders accountable for safeguarding our futures,’ she said.

‘I met people from Uruguay, Afghanistan, Japan, India, the Phillippines, Nigeria, Honduras and so many more countries.

There were a lot of representatives from the global south and it was really powerful and moving to hear about their experiences with the impacts of climate change on their communities, the injustices faced by people who have done little to cause the climate crisis and in many cases the incredible grassroots organisations they have built up to spread awareness about climate change and to bring people together in the face of it.’

The 23-year-old’s concerns for the climate are not only for her peers in the global south; Freya explained that problems much closer to home were also preying on her mind.

‘As a coastal and rural area, Argyll is already seeing some of the impacts of more extreme weather events due to climate change, which will only get worse as time goes on,’ she said.

‘We’ve always had storms in the winter, but these are getting more severe and more frequent every year, causing damage like fallen trees and flooding.

‘Although we all know that Argyll is a very rainy place, increasing intensity of rainfall is causing landslides on the Rest and be Thankful more and more often, cutting off our easiest route to the rest of Scotland and often disrupting our journeys.

‘Sea-level rise will also be a big problem in years to come, especially on islands like Tiree where the 2.5-metre sea level rise that is predicted by 2100 will split the island in half.

‘Lochgilphead, Oban and Campbeltown will also be seriously impacted by flooding due to sea level rise too.’

The young people’s knowledge, experiences and worries culminated in the Global Youth Declaration which was the main output of the conference of youth, but also included 40,000 inputs from young people across the world that had contributed before the Glasgow event.

This large-scale discussion reflected the inclusive and expansive nature of what the conference set out to achieve, as Freya explained: ‘Almost everyone was part of a wider network of young climate activists in their own countries and was representing a movement of young people not only calling for but actually implementing better climate education, systemic change, innovation and solutions.

‘There was also some indigenous representation from Association Jioboiana, which brought together five indigenous leaders and activists from Brazil to speak and perform at various events throughout the conference.’

Speaking in the run-up to the Conference of Youth First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:

‘Young people have been among the strongest voices calling for urgent global action to address climate change.

‘They have been an inspiration and I am proud that we are playing a role in giving them a platform at the heart of COP26 in Glasgow.

‘The Conference of Youth is designed by young people, for young people, so they can set out their asks of world leaders ahead of the climate negotiations.’

Freya added that she saw a lot of positivity in the process of creating the youth declaration.

She said: ‘A major source of optimism for me was the sense of community that we formed at COY.

‘Many of the activists there said they had been feeling alone in their work before coming to COY and now felt that they were surrounded by others who cared and who were also working to make a difference.

‘The huge variety of projects and organisations that people were involved in was also a massive source of hope for me as it showed that below the government level there is so much work going on all over the world to create equitable and effective solutions to climate change.

‘The indigenous activist Alice Pataxó summed it up perfectly when she said in her speech at the closing ceremony that when she went home to her people she would tell them that ‘we are not alone anymore’.’