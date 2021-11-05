Fiona’s MBE for youth work celebrated at Inveraray Castle
Fiona Kalache, manager of Mid Argyll Youth Development Services, has received her MBE at a ceremony in Inveraray Castle.
The Lochgilphead woman was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to young people in the 2020 New Year’s Honours List and on Friday October 29 she finally celebrated the honour with family and friends.
Fiona became manager of Mid Argyll Youth Project in January 2008, which grew into MAYDS, the successful community company that has changed countless lives in Argyll and raised more than £1 million.
Fiona said: ‘Thanks for all the kind messages and to those who came to share my special day on receiving my MBE medal at Inveraray Castle.’
‘Particular thanks to Lord Lieutenant Jane MacLeod and the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. This was a true honour and one I share with all my team at MAYDS.’