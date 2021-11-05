Families asked to take on care roles amid staffing crisis

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

People relying on carers to help them live at home have been warned of potential ‘unplanned changes’ to their care due to staff shortages.

A letter sent to care-at-home service users in Argyll and Bute asks for families and friends to come forward if they are able to step in and offer support.

The letter sent by the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) says: ‘Care at home providers are currently facing significant challenges with recruitment and retention of carers.

‘We would therefore ask you to be understanding of any requirement for unplanned changes or continuing changes to your care package.

‘We would ask at this challenging time if family or friends are able to support with your care needs that you make your care provider aware.’

An information request from the Argyllshire Advertiser has identified 22 internal carer vacancies in the HSCP as well as a vacancy at the top of the system.

The HSCP has advertised the position of head of adult services for mental health, learning disability and lifelong conditions, but the role is currently being filled on a temporary basis by Argyll and Bute chief officer Fiona Davies.

Responding to the contents of the HSCP’s letter Berry Rhodick, a member of Argyll and Bute’s Integrated Joint Board which oversees the HSCP, said: ‘Carers are a valuable resource to all of us and really should be better appreciated.

‘Regarding care reduction at home maybe the mangers should go out on shift and take the pressure off the carers who are working above and beyond.’

A spokesperson for national charity Age Scotland said: ‘Some councils, including Argyll and Bute, have asked family and friends to help with care. Age Scotland is calling for urgent action to tackle the social care crisis.’

The charity’s chief executive Brian Sloan added: ‘Across Scotland social care providers are struggling with an unprecedented staffing crisis, leaving thousands of people with complex needs missing out on the care they desperately need.

‘We’ve heard of desperate councils and health and social care partnerships asking family members to help out, or urging non-care staff to take on these roles.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have exacerbated an existing shortage of social care staff, and this is only going to get worse as winter approaches.

‘We urgently need a huge boost in social care investment, with a nationwide recruitment drive and better integration of health and social care services.

‘Carers are the unsung heroes of our health service, yet droves are leaving the profession due to low pay, burnout, and a lack of support.’

The Scottish government has recently published a public consultation on the proposed National Care Service, which would aim to oversee the delivery of care, but Mr Sloan said: ‘While plans for a National Care Service are a welcome step, we can’t wait any longer to tackle this crisis and ensure every older person receives the care they need.’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘We will be running a national marketing campaign very quickly to attract more people to the care sector, looking at how we can do things differently to previous campaigns, focusing on social media, a younger target audience, and working with schools and colleges.’

Policy lead for health and social care in Argyll and Bute Kieron Green told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘The staffing difficulties across health and social care, but particularly in care at home, are troubling. The internal HSCP service and those of private providers are both affected and they are seeking to fill vacancies in front-line care roles.

‘However, with increasing need for care as our population becomes older, and competition for recruitment from hospitality and tourism, along with the impact of Covid and Brexit there is unfortunately no prospect of a resolution in the immediate future.

‘It is appreciated that reliance on family members to provide care may only offer relief to services in the short term.

‘Our priority must always be the safety of those reliant on our care, and where there are changes required to be made the amount of care given consideration will be given to alternatives, whether that be adjustments to timings and numbers of visits, some care being given by family, or a temporary care home placement.’

A spokesperson for the HSCP said: ‘Both the HSCP and independent providers continue to advertise for home-care roles with limited success.

‘The resources teams and independent providers are working in partnership to support clients at home.’