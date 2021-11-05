All set for fireworks as community rallies to build Lochgilphead’s bonfire

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A week ahead of the big day, an army of volunteers built Lochgilphead’s bonfire in record time.

On Saturday October 30, a team of locals helped Mid Argyll Round Table members get set for its bonfire and fireworks on Saturday November 6.

The event will take place at 7.15pm opposite the Bank of Scotland on Portalloch Street. Ongoing improvement works on the front green mean the whole road will be closed to allow the event to go ahead safely.

A Round Table spokesperson said: ‘Many thanks to all our fantastic volunteers who turned up to help build the bonfire in record time. Also, a big shout out to Duncan Hunter Joiners, Hawthorn Heights, D A MacDonalds, Menzies, MacLeod Construction, and Harbro for labour, tools and wood.

‘Thanks also to Mid Argyll Rotary for support on the day, Lochgilphead Caravan Park for dingy ‘Old faithful’, Riverside Cafe for the sustenance and to Lochgilpead Co-Op Community fund for support with the fireworks.’

The organisers have set up a Justgiving page for donations towards this year’s display, details of which can be found on the Mid Argyll Round Table’s Facebook page.

PIC

Lochgilphead’s bonfire is ready to be set alight on November 6.

no_a45Bonfire01