Scarily good Halloween fun at nursery
The Early Learning Centre children at Badden Farm Nursery had a fun-filled day celebrating Hallowe’en.
With lots of traditional party games with a Hallowe’en twist and making their own witches’ hat cones for their party, the children thoroughly enjoyed their special day.
Nursery manager Jennifer Campbell said: ‘Our thanks to all our parents for bringing in the lovely outfits for their children to wear, and thanks also to the staff for entering so fully into the fun of the day and giving the children a day to remember.’