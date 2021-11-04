Council Covid food scheme wins prestigious accolade

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A council project set up at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to keep people well fed while allowing social distancing has received national recognition.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Community Food Project beat off industry giants in the food and drinks sector to win a prestigious accolade at the 2021 Footprint Awards.

The awards recognise companies for their sustainability and responsible business practice.

This year’s awards saw Argyll and Bute go head-to-head with Budweiser Brewing Group to win the Social Impact and Diversity Award.

And there was more success for the local authority, as the council’s catering team was runners-up for the Sustainability in Education title.

The Community Food Project was established in the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the most vulnerable people in Argyll and Bute’s communities were able to access food during lockdown, when they had been advised to stay at home.

The team worked with foodbanks and new and existing local food and drink suppliers to deliver more than 45,000 food parcels to doorsteps of those most at risk during lockdown.

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘The main objective of the Community Food Project was to ensure that people shielding didn’t need to worry about where their next meal was coming from, however, it quickly became much, much more than that.

‘It became another shining example of Argyll and Bute’s wonderful community spirit.

‘Local business and volunteers came forward in their droves to give a helping hand to those most at need. Without their help the project just would not have been possible.

‘Besides benefiting those shielding, the project enabled people on furlough to return to work and money spent on delivering the project was retained in communities where possible, providing a significant return on investment and business sustainability.

‘The project was up against industry leaders for this prestigious award so I am absolutely delighted we won – everyone involved should be very proud of themselves. They are a credit to Argyll and Bute.’