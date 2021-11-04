Argyll rainforest set for special blessing as government announces huge tree-planting targets

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Argyll woodland is to be blessed in a ceremony performed by indigenous people from the Amazon.

On Sunday November 7 the Amazonian delegation will head from the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow to Cormonachan community woodland’s rainforest.

The ceremony will bring together environmental activists from Scotland and international indigenous communities to commemorate the unique and fragile nature of Scotland’s endangered rainforest.

These habitats are comprised of the native woodlands found on the west coast in the ‘hyper-oceanic’ zone where high levels of rainfall and relatively mild, year-round temperatures provide the right conditions for some of the world’s rarest mosses and lichens.

It is estimated that only 30,000 hectares of rainforest remain, amounting to only two per cent of Scotland’s woodlands.

The event at Loch Goil is being organised by the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, Raleigh International and the Association Jiboiana, which represents indigenous people.

The visiting delegates will be led on a guided walk around the woodlands followed by them blessing the woodlands, planting an oak tree and commemorating their visit with a plaque.

Following the ceremony an invited audience of up to 130 people will meet the delegation of indigenous people from the Amazon for speeches and questions and answers at Lochgoilhead Village Hall.

The 2021 Cormonachan woodlands art trail has been extended from October 30 to cover this event until November 8.

The special recognition of the country’s endangered rainforest comes as the Scottish government announced a new target to plant 36 million new trees each year to tackle climate change and nature loss.

Speaking ahead of COP26’s Glasgow Declaration of Forests and Land Use on November 2 Environment Minister Màiri McAllan highlighted that in the UK 80 per cent of all new tree planting takes place in Scotland

Ms McAllan said that Scotland was ready to share its forestry ambitions with world leaders visiting Glasgow.

She said: ‘Climate change and nature loss are the greatest global threats we face. We can and must start to reverse these threats.

‘Planting more trees, and sustainably managing our forests is one part of the global solution.

‘By planting the right trees in the right place we can soak up more emissions, whilst also providing a boost to our environment, our economy, and the lives of people.

‘As we welcome world leaders to Scotland, we extend an open invitation to share our success story so that other nations can grow and protect their own forests and woodlands.’