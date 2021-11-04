Announcements – November 5, 2021

DEATHS

COWAN – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital with his family by his side, on October 28, 2021, Henry Cowan, in his 83rd year of 1 Burnbrae Cottages, St. Clair Road, Ardrishaig. Beloved husband of Jean, and much loved father of Keith, David, Rhona, Bruce and the late Raymond. A much loved grandpa and great-grandpa. A respected father-in-law. Dear brother of the late Agnes, Bessie and Isa. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Due to restrictions, a private family service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, today, Friday, November 5 at 10.30am. Please note that additional mourners are welcome to join the family at Achnabreac Cemetery, or as the funeral cortège leaves Ardrishaig Church at approximately 11.15am. Family flowers only. Donations to The Stroke Foundation.

MACKINNON – On November 1, 2021, peacefully at home, Archibald (Archie) Alexander McLachlan MacKinnon, in his 80th year, beloved husband of Mary McQuarrie and much loved father of Neil, Janeann and Amanda, dear grandfather of Gemma, Kieran, Niamh, Alexander, Lachlan, Rhona and Mia. A private funeral service will take place at Cardross Crematorium on Friday, November 5. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortège will leave Tarbert Fish Quay at 10.45am, travel along Harbour Street and Barmore Road on route to the crematorium.

MAUCHLINE – Peacefully at home, 41 Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, on October 31, 2021, Jane Hall Colville, in her 83rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan Mauchline, much loved mum of Duncan, Peter and Alison, mother-in-law of Jean Anne, Christina and Kenny, loving granny of Laura, Peter, Nichola, Kenny, Susan, Fiona, Neil, Craig, Kirsty and Amy and a loving and much loved great-granny.

MCCALLUM – On October 28, 2021, peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital Margaret McCallum, née MacDonald, in her 75th year, beloved wife of the late John McCallum and much loved mother of Alison and Elaine, dearly loved Granny of Scot and Lily. Funeral service at Carrick Cemetery Tarbert, on Tuesday, November 9 at 12noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from Lonrigg Clachan at 11.30am and proceed through the village on route to the cemetery.

PAGE – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 27, 2021, Geoffrey Frank Page, in his 91st year, Benbecula, Waterfoot, Carradale, dearly beloved husband of Mary and a loving brother and uncle. Geoffrey’s funeral will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The cortege will leave the family home at 12.30 pm. We will travel through the village, down to Carradale Pier. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Geoffrey may do so along our route. A private cremation will be held in Cardross Crematorium at a later date.

WAREHAM – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 29, 2021, William James Alexander Wareham (Billy) in his 82nd year, Witchburn Terrace, The Big Kiln, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late William and Anne Wareham, much loved brother of Margaret and Eleanor and a loving uncle and great-uncle. Billy’s funeral will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. in the Highland Parish Church. The cortège will leave the Highland Parish Church at 11.30 a.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street round the Cross and along the dual carriageway. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Billy may do so along our route. A private cremation will be held in Cardross Crematorium at a later date.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GRAHAM – The family of the late Sandy Graham, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all involved in his medical care and to Naomi and Tanya for all their help and assistance and to all staff at Belgrave Lodge Nursing Home Edinburgh, for kind care and attention, during his short stay there. Thanks also to Robert MacLeod for a comforting service and support, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for kind and sympathetic handling of all arrangements and to all who lined the route to the cemetery, to pay their respects.

MCLACHLAN – Victoria and family of the late Neil McLachlan would like to thank all friends and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, phone calls and visits following the loss of Neil. Special thanks to Neil’s carers, thanks to Major Ruth Russell for the most uplifting and happy tribute and to David McEwan on the piano. Thanks also to Rhys and Kenneth Blair and family for their professional and personal services and to the Argyll Hotel for catering. Finally our sincere thanks to all who attended Salvation Army and graveside to pay their respects to Neil. The retiral collection for Alzheimer Scotland was £149.50.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLENNAN – In loving memory of Margaret MacRae MacLennan.

A year has passed so quickly when we lost a special friend

In memories there is comfort and time there is peace

A few words are being sent today to let you know thoughts of you are never far away

Always cherished and never forgotten.

– Loved and missed by husband Alexander, son Murdo and daughter-in-law Marian.

You will be with us forever.

MCCAIG – In loving memory of our dear dad, Peter, who passed away on November 8, 2010. Also our dear mum, Isa, who passed away on November 9, 1999.

Time passes memories stay

Quietly remembered every day

– From your loving family at meadows and Peninver.

MUNRO – William Archibald McGowan Munro, died November 7, 2011. His confidence, honesty, strength, love and stories made him the best husband and dad a family could have asked for. Greatly missed by Vina, Billy, Graham and Liz.