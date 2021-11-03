Inveraray craft fair set to raise funds for Nicoll Hall
Inveraray’s senior citizens’ committee has invited locals and visitors to join them at a Christmas Craft Fair in the town’s Nicoll Hall.
The fair, on Saturday November 20, will open its doors at 1pm and will feature a tombola and a wide variety of stalls selling Christmas crafts, home-baking, jams and chutneys and Christmas gifts. All funds raised will go towards the running and upkeep of the hall.