Careers fair hopes to keep young talent local

Employers throughout Argyll are being given the opportunity to address the future workforce and demonstrate the benefits of training, working and volunteering in the local community.

Lochgilphead High School is hosting a virtual careers fair on Thursday November 18 as part of national careers week to give pupils the opportunity to explore job opportunities that are available locally, including apprenticeships, training schemes, full-time employment and volunteering.

The whole school will be invited to attend using platforms such as Google Classroom, Google Meet and Youtube through which employers will make presentations via pre-recorded videos as well as live question and answer sessions.

The event will also be opened up to any high school in Argyll and Bute that would like to participate.

Employers keen to showcase the career opportunities they offer should contact the school’s principal teacher enterprise and achievement Fiona McBride at fiona.mcbride@argyll-bute.gov.uk by Monday November 8.