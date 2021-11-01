Your Pictures – October 29, 2021

Mairi Henderson from Lochgilphead submitted this week’s featured photograph. Taken with her iPhone 11, Mairi used a long exposure setting to capture the motion of the water in this burn on the Inveraray to Dalmally road, surrounded by beautiful autumnal colours .

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk