Let’s hear it for the girls in sport
Lochnell Football Club celebrated Sports Scotland’s ‘Active Girls Day’ in style on Saturday by staging their first ever girls football festival.
Despite the unavoidable withdrawal of some teams there was still a healthy turn-out with teams representing Lochgilphead Red Star and South Lochaber Thistle joining the hosts to play a series of closely contested games. These featured play of the highest standard and some outstanding goals, demonstrating the increasing popularity of girls football in Argyll and Lochaber.
Each participant received a commemorative medal for their efforts, and the hope now is that similar events take place on a regular basis to further promote competitive football for girls across the region.
Main photograph (20_T45_LochnellGirlsFootballFestival_Lochgilphead): Lochgilphead Red Star U15 girls squad.