Understanding gravestones and their stories

Intriguing insights into local history and people’s past were revealed to Inveraray History Society earlier this month by Mark Hatton in his presentation on Understanding 17th and 18th century gravestones.

Early in the 17th century, a sense of peace under the rule of James I led to a blossoming of trade.

Once a constrained city, Edinburgh began to show a development in burial stones to prove social status.

These stones illustrated a different attitude to death in that life on earth was the hard part before going to heaven.

Argyll was quick to follow this trend and the individuality of gravestones became more frequent.

Symbols were largely in three categories – mortality, resurrection and trade/status.

Skulls were used to indicate that death is inevitable and served as a message to the living that life must be used to prepare well for that eventuality. Hourglasses and hearts emphasised this message as well.

Resurrection symbols showing hope for eternity were often portrayed by a child’s face with wings, while trade and status symbols were shown in many different styles, indicating a great deal about a person’s life.

Mark illustrated many exciting examples around Argyll, highlighting some of the breathtaking symbols in the old cemetery in Kilmalieu.

His concern is that a number of locations are not being looked after, and these important illustrations of the area’s history will be lost forever if nothing is done about it.

An excellent example of a successful restoration is to be found in the grounds of the historic church of Kilbride, near Oban, completely rejuvenated by a dedicated team of volunteers.

A Friends of Kilmalieu group is in the process of being set up on Facebook and would welcome anyone interested in helping to restore this important part of local history.

Caroline Wood would be happy to let anyone know of an initial meeting and progress – email carolinewood76@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

Inveraray History Society’s next meeting will take place on Tuesday November 2 in the church hall.

The speaker will be Duncan Beaton on Family history research at Inveraray Castle archives. All are welcome to go along, whether society members or not.