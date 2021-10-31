Letters to the editor – October 29, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO magic in Ardfern

Sir,

What can I say but WOW!

That was a great showcase of Argyll’s finest original musicians at MOJO 2021.

We had incredible talent on the stage at Craignish Village Hall on October 16.

Many thanks to Catherine Fincher, Che Martin with Dave Baggley, Hannah Boaden with Paul Standing, Sheila McGregor and Ali Barrow as The Lush Puppies and Rory O’B with K9 Kev.

It was such a joy to behold their performances. Well done to them all for the big entertainment and inspiration. We will be hearing more from them all in the future for sure, meantime check out and like their Facebook pages.

I would also like to thank all the volunteers as ever for making it a smooth operation – Octavio, Lori, Bek, Steve, Jude, Magdellena, Rebecca, Will and Lix.

Thanks to Mr Cool sound man Matt for his awesome sound and light control throughout – it was spot on; Tizianna and the hall commitee for support, particularly around Covid rules; Brian for Facebook support and poster work; to our MOJO music support man on the radio, Steve Tyler at Oban FM for interviews; Bruce for all the masks and copious amounts of gel; to all the outlets for selling tickets in their great local shops – Saffron at Millstone Wholefoods in Oban, Rebecca at Ardfern Stores and Eli at the Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead.

A special extra thanks to Rebecca at Ardfern Stores for the booze among many other things.

A big thanks also to everyone who came along. We had 78 ticket holders alongside our 20 or so volunteers/musicians in attendance. And one dog.

Everyone was such great support, particularly in adhering so well to the often confusing Covid rules.

This was a great night we won’t forget.

Here’s to more original music in the future – meanwhile Rock On and stay safe.

Dan and the crew at MOJO Argyll

Look out for respiratory infections in babies

Sir,

At Bliss – Scotland’s leading charity for babies born premature or sick – we know this winter is likely to be a difficult one for parents in Scotland due to the risks caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections.

RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms but can cause critical illnesses such as bronchiolitis in babies born premature or sick.

Like other seasonal coughs, colds and flu, RSV is usually most prevalent in Scotland between October and March each year.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions in social contact meant that cases of RSV were reduced.

Since people began mixing again, there has, however, been a steady increase in cases ahead of the usual winter seasonal trend, mainly in children aged under five.

As part of a major new campaign Bliss will be working to provide information and support about RSV and respiratory infections directly to families of premature and sick babies at neonatal units across Scotland.

We also want to make sure that we reach Black, Asian, Eastern European and other ethnic minority communities, as well as those who are socio-economically disadvantaged.

If your baby was born prematurely, is prone to lung infections or was born with a congenital heart problem, they could be at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with RSV.

We are urging all parents to know the warning signs of respiratory conditions and to contact their health care professional when they need to.

In the early stages, RSV symptoms are similar to a common cold (runny or blocked nose, cough, sneezing and high temperature).

Symptoms usually last between one and three weeks. If the lungs are affected, one or more of the following symptoms will develop or get worse:

A cough that gets worse

Wheezing – a whistling sound when breathing out

Difficulty or distress when breathing

Reduction in feeding and drinking because of breathing difficulties.

To find out more please visit bliss.org.uk/RSV

Caroline Lee-Davey, chief executive, Bliss Scotland

Register your defibrillator

Sir,

A new campaign has been launched urging defibrillator owners to register their devices on a national database to help save more lives from cardiac arrests.

Leading charities and health organisations have come together calling for defibrillators to be registered on The Circuit – The national defibrillator network, which connects defibrillators to NHS ambulance services across the UK.

Every minute that passes without CPR or defibrillation reduces the chances of survival by up to 10 per cent in some instances, but immediate CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.

When someone calls 999 to report a cardiac arrest, the call handlers in our control rooms are trained to provide the location of the nearest registered defibrillator within 500m of the call. Studies show that using a defibrillator within three minutes of collapse, along with starting CPR, can greatly increase chances of survival.

This swift action can make a real difference, and The Circuit is a vital tool in helping increase bystander action to help someone in cardiac arrest.

Over the last five years, the Save a Life for Scotland (SALFS) partnership which includes SAS, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has equipped more than 640,000 people with CPR skills, and the survival rate after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest has doubled to one in 10 people.

We would urge everyone to register the defibrillators that they are responsible for on The Circuit, so that they can be easily located and accessed when needed.

It’s free to register your defibrillator onto The Circuit, and you only have to do it once. You can also register multiple defibrillators if you are the guardian to more than one.

Visit TheCircuit.UK for more information.

Pauline Howie, chief executive, Scottish Ambulance Service