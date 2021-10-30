Team Furnace boost for Macmillan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Furnace Village Hall was finally able to fling open its freshly-painted doors on Saturday October 23 after a long 19 months’ slumber due to Covid to host a well-attended Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning.

Guests were welcomed with a bowl of hearty soup made by Cindy from the village shop.

This was eagerly ‘washed down’ with tea and coffee, which in turn was soaked up by sandwiches and cake, and plenty of it – all made by bakers in the village.

The cups were refilled and plates refreshed throughout the morning leading up to the much-anticipated raffle, with donated prizes including a print of Furnace from The Harbour Gallery, Avon products and an amazing Topsy Turvy Cake – very much a team effort from four bakers in the village.

‘The event exceeded all our expectations,’ said Ruth Tott, organiser of the day.

Ruth continued: ‘We raised a staggering £780, which will go straight to Macmillan to help them offer valuable emotional, physical and mental support when people need it most.

‘This was very much a team effort and I want to thank the washer-uppers, the servers, bakers and the ‘meeters and greeters’ for their help leading up to and during the day, and to everyone who generously supported the cause.’