Stone me – what a difference…

Stunning improvements are materialising on Lochgilphead front green as plans for a £1.5 million upgrade become a reality.

Since contractor Hawthorn Heights Ltd arrived at the site on May 31 to begin work, the green has changed beyond recognition, with a raised area taking shape, drainage installed, a new walking and cycleway in place and exciting new play equipment in place for youngsters.

The contractors are now busy installing the same stone slabs as those recently used to upgrade pavements across the road in Colchester Square and Argyll Street.

The use of local Achnaba stone, from MacLeod Construction’s quarry outside Lochgilphead, will help tie in the new public events space on the green to the rest of the town.

The use of Achnaba stone was made possible after Argyll and Bute Council allocated £80,000 to the scheme from its share of the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme to revitalise town centres.