Missing Kilmichael man found safe and well
A 57-year-old man reported missing from Kilmichael glen near Lochgilphead has been found.
Police issued an appeal on Friday October 29 for the assistance of the public in tracing Paul Rainey, who had last been seen around 8am the day before.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Missing person Paul Rainey from Argyll has been traced safe and well.’