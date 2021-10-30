District news – October 29, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Islay

Plans for nine new whisky warehouses to be built on Islay have been put on hold after environmental officers raised concerns.

The proposal for the maturation facilities to be placed at the Ardnahoe Distillery at Askaig had initially been recommended for approval by an Argyll and Bute Council officer.

However, after the publication of a handling report, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said it felt more information was needed.

At its virtual meeting on Wednesday October 20,the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee unanimously agreed to continue consideration of the plans.

An updated report to the committee said: ‘Since the publication of the officer’s report of handling, SEPA has provided comment in relation to the potential storage of hazardous substances and a lack of detail on the procedural, design and modelling that needs to be addressed prior to the commencement of works.

‘Although these matters would ordinarily be addressed under a separate application for hazardous substances, consent and building warrant, discussions with SEPA have confirmed that the resolution to their concerns could result in necessary material changes to the planning application.

‘For example, the building layout may need to alter to provide sufficient distance in the event of a fire, or the sustainable drainage systems scheme may require an amendment to the layout to ensure sufficient levels of treatment to contain a pollution event.

‘Therefore, officers consider it expedient to delay the determination of the application to allow the applicant to liaise directly with SEPA to resolve this issue.’

The report added that SEPA wanted to know more detail about the maximum storage capacities of all the proposed warehouses.

Having discussed the updated report, the committee unanimously agreed that the application process should continue until at least the committee’s next meeting on Wednesday November 17.

Craignish

A consultation of Craignish residents has resulted in the the cancellation of plans to upgrade Lunga track to a public road.

The Craignish Community Company asked residents to respond to a proposal from Colin Lindsay-MacDougall of Lunga Estate that would have involved improving the track that links Lunga, Craobh and Ardfern to a standard that would be acceptable to Argyll and Bute council’s roads department.

The community company had estimated the cost to be around £400,000, of which Lunga Estate would have contributed half with the remainder needing to have been funded by the community.

A community company spokesperson this week said: ‘The consultation process has now been completed.

‘The outcome was that virtually all the respondents were in favour of the track being maintained as it is and usable by walkers, cyclists, horses, movement of livestock etc, but only a small minority supported improving it as a road for vehicles.

‘There is therefore no prospect of the community raising significant funds for the project and, since this was a key element of the plan, Colin Lindsay-McDougall has dropped it.

‘The community company would like to thank all those who took the time to let us know their views.’

Kilmartin

An event aiming to open conversations around the reintroduction of lynx in Argyll is to be held in Kilmartin Parish Church.

Wildlife conservation group the Vincent Wildlife Trust will host a discussion about the Lynx to Scotland study on Friday November 19 from 6.50pm to 9pm.

The study aims to assess people’s views about the possible reintroduction of Eurasian lynx to the Highlands.

The study was conceived by Trees For Life and Scotland: The Big Picture which approached Vincent Wildlife Trust to undertake the study which aims to engage with stakeholders and communities in the Cairngorms and Argyll to explore the potential opportunities and challenges associated with living with lynx.

A spokesperson for the trust said: ‘The study is not attached to a proposal to reintroduce lynx but is an exploratory exercise to inform the conversation, and to provide some baseline information from which a decision can be made as to whether feasibility should be further investigated.’

At the Kilmartin session discussion will be based around the results of investigations already carried out with stakeholders as well as the views and comments of those in attendance.

Details of the free event and the link to register can be found on Dunadd community council’s Facebook page.