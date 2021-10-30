Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 29, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Climate courage

It is easy to despair when thinking about the climate challenges ahead.

The world’s biggest polluters like the USA and China are making too much money to care about the environment.

They show little sign of any major concessions to reduce emissions, so why should everyone else bother?

Which is where Mid Argyll’s young climate protesters come in, along with every other youth campaigner around the globe. Good on them for standing up to be counted.

If we each take a few steps – perhaps reducing plastics use or energy consumption, it will have a cumulative effect.

Good luck to our campaigners, and let’s hope the delegates at COP26 are listening.

Ouch

Just as GPs are relieved of Covid jab responsibility, the centralised system goes horribly wrong.

Fair enough, our surgeries are under pressure, but that has been the case throughout the pandemic. They each had a local system for getting vaccinations done, so why not leave them to it?

It must be dispiriting for vaccinators on the front line, and no doubt they will take the brunt of the public frustration.

But if we all have patience, we’ll get there.