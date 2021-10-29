Tribute paid to legion and armed forces
The Royal British Legion was established in May 1921 to care for those who had suffered as a result of service during the Great War.
A century on, the charity continues to support the armed forces community.
At a special wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday October 24, Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland commemorated the centenary at Inveraray and Furnace war memorials.
Pictured are Legion members prepare to lay the wreath at Inveraray was memorial.
Photograph: Emma Irons.