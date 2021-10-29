Thought for the Week, October 29 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

October holidays over? Back to the usual routines?

Although the autumn marks the end of summer, for many looking ahead, it’s filled with excitement and anticipation as Christmas approaches. The countdown begins!

There are many good things in life we look forward to: a sunny day, a bike ride, the weekend, holidays, retirement or a new job.

At different times we look forward to different things, but behind them all is a common search.

The French scientist and mathematician Blaise Pascal said: ‘All people seek happiness. This is without exception…’

He said that whatever our idea of how to reach it, our desire never takes the smallest step except towards the goal of happiness; it is the desire behind every ambition.

But from time to time we recognise our search is misleading, happiness doesn’t last, the clouds come, the ride ends, Monday morning always follows…

Three time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker said: ‘I had won Wimbledon twice before, once as the youngest player. I was rich; I had all the material possessions I needed.

‘It’s the old song of movie stars… they have everything, and yet they are so unhappy. I had no inner peace, I was a puppet on a string.’

Where, then, is lasting happiness to be found?

The bible teaches us that every wonderful thing we enjoy is both a gift and sign pointing us to the giver, our creator God who loves us.

If we hope to find ultimate happiness in His gifts, we expect too much…

We were designed through those gifts to enjoy the God who gave them and to find true joy in Him.

‘I have come [said Jesus] that you may have life and have it to the full.’

Reverend Mark Jasper, Campbeltown Community Church.