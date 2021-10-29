Rest petition picks up speed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A petition by the business-led Rest and be Thankful Campaign group calling for a permanent solution for the A83 at Glen Croe by 2024 has attracted thousands of signatures since going live on Monday October 18.

At the time of going to press this week that number had shot up to 2,344.

The petition asks the Scottish Parliament to urge Transport Minister Graeme Dey MSP and the Scottish Government to recognise ‘the crisis’ at the Rest and be Thankful as an emergency due to the economic and environmental impacts, and the ‘high risk’ that 100,000 of debris is ready to fall which could be a ‘risk to life’.

John Gurr, the campaign group’s chairperson, said: ‘We ask that Graeme Dey MSP and the Scottish Government deliver a robust two-way temporary alternative to the A83 by 2022 – the current mitigation works of planting trees and digging pits does not stop landslides or stop the road from being closed every time it rains.

‘We ask Mr Dey and the Scottish Government to stop wasting time on lengthy consultation and deliver a permanent solution by 2024.’

To add your signature to the ‘Deliver permanent solution to the Rest and Be Thankful by 2024’ petition, visit chng.it/RQDn8NHcdf

In a separate move, Argyll and Bute councillors Dougie Philand (Mid Argyll) and Donald Kelly (South Kintyre) of the political grouping Argyll and Bute First have submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament asking for a full public enquiry into the management of the Rest and be Thankful project.