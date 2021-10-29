Police report – October 29, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drugs found

At 10.20am on Wednesday October 20 at Argyll Street, Lochgilphead police had cause to stop and search a vehicle and motorist. A man aged 18 was found to be possession of a small amount of herbal cannabis. He was subsequently issued a recorded police warning.

Charged with assault

A report was made to police at 7.15am on Thursday October 21 in relation to a male allegedly acting in a threatening manner and having assaulted another person at an address in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead. Police attended and a 24-year-old man was identified as being responsible. He was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to assault. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No vehicle insurance

At 1.20am on Monday October 11 near Sinclair Avenue, Inveraray, police officers carried out routine checks on a motor vehicle and found it to not have a valid policy of insurance in place. The driver, a woman aged 29, was later charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft

Between 5pm on Wednesday October 20 and 10am on Thursday October 21 at M&I MacKinnon Shellfish Ltd, Tarbert, a fuel tank was damaged and a quantity of fuel stolen. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.