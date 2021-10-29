Police appeal for help in tracing Kilmichael man

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 57-year-old man who has been reported missing from his home in the Kilmichael glen area of Mid Argyll.

Paul Rainey was last seen around 8am on Thursday October 28. He is described as white, 6ft 2ins in height and of slim build with short greying hair and facial stubble.

Police confirmed that Paul has been dealing with some personal issues and officers are extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety.

He may be cycling in the area and could be wearing blue jeans and a green jumper.

We would urge anyone who has information on Paul’s whereabouts or who sees him to contact police through 101 with reference 2017 of October 28.